Unrest in Niger after military coup

Published August 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

The West African country of Niger is in turmoil after a military coup shook the country’s path to stable democracy.

Last week, a group of Niger’s security forces detained the country’s democratically elected president and claimed to be in power. Niger’s unrest is the latest in a series of military coups stretching from coast to coast in what’s being called a “coup belt.”

We hear from Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs columnist with the Washington Post.

