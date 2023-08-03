© 2021 KOSU
Fitch downgrade: Why, why now and why it matters

Published August 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT

This week, Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. long-term rating to AA+ from AAA — the top possible rating. It came as a surprise move to many and was lambasted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Fitch blamed “the repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,” in a statement.

MSNBC anchor and economic Ali Velshi joins us.

