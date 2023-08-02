Snoring too loudly? Doctor weighs in on myths and solutions to get better sleep

Did the sound of snoring keep you up last night? Maybe it was your partner’s, or maybe your own.

Well, if it did, you’re not alone. About 90 million Americans report snoring occasionally, and of those, about 37 million say they snore regularly.

For some, it’s harmless. For others it’s disruptive, leaving them exhausted and at risk for accidents. Snoring could also be a sign of sleep apnea, a condition we recently learned that President Joe Biden is treated for.

So what can we do about snoring? And when does it require treatment? Host Robin Young talks to University of Minnesota Dr. Akinbolaji Akingbola, who specializes in sleep-related breathing disorders.

