NPR's Diaa Hadid reflects on 6 years covering Afghanistan and Pakistan and shares what's next

Published July 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Diaa Hadid has reported on Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR for 6 years. (Diaa Hadid)
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with NPR’s Diaa Hadid about her six years covering Afghanistan and Pakistan for NPR, including the time she accidentally went viral.

Some of Diaa Hadid’s reporting from the past 6 years

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

