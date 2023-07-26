© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPS avoids strike after reaching tentative deal with union

Published July 26, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

The United Parcel Service and its union, the Teamsters, announced Tuesday that they reached a tentative deal for a new contract — averting a strike on Aug. 1.

Under the new agreement, all UPS employees will receive a raise. And part-time workers will get a bump in starting pay.

Emma Cosgrove, a senior reporter on Insider’s transportation team, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU