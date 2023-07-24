© 2021 KOSU
Cambodia's ruling party declares a 'landslide' victory

Published July 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

Cambodia’s ruling party has declared a “landslide” victory in the country’s parliamentary elections despite facing virtually no opposition.

Hun Sen, the leader of the Cambodian People’s Party, or CPP, secured his win this weekend after the opposition party was removed from the ballot over a paperwork technicality. Voters who protested were threatened by the ruling party.

We turn to Leila Goldstein, a reporter based in Phnom Penh.

