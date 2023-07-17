© 2021 KOSU
Senate takes up defense bill loaded with divisive measures by House Republicans

Published July 17, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

The National Defense Authorization Act funds the military and usually passes yearly on a bipartisan basis. Now, the Senate takes up a draft of the National Defense Authorization Act that House Republicans passed with controversial abortion and LGBTQ measures.

We get the latest from NPR political correspondent Susan Davis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

