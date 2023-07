The pink marketing machine that is the upcoming “Barbie” movie is in overdrive across platforms, billboards and even as a real-life Malibu Dreamhouse in Los Angeles available to rent via AirBnB.

NPR’s Mandalit del Barco reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.