© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AP reports on SCOTUS Justices' university visits, politicians and donors they sometimes meet with

Published July 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT

We’ve been following a range of ethical issues for Supreme Court Justices. This week, the Associated Press reported on Supreme Court Justices taking trips to colleges and universities, where they sometimes end up in the room with donors and politicians.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Brian Slodysko, a national political reporter with the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU