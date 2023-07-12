© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How much has the Western drought increased carbon emissions?

Published July 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

Researchers are getting a better picture of just how much the drought in the West has increased carbon emissions. Hydropower is a big source of energy there. And when water is scarce, grid operators often turn to coal and gas plants to make up for lost power. This can have a big impact on the environment and public health even in places far away.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more with Jake Bittle, a staff writer for our editorial partner, Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU