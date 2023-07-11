Want the bear facts? 'Eight Bears' explores the dangers these creatures face across the world

Eight species of bears roam the earth. And humans have driven nearly all of them to the brink of extinction.

Gloria Dickie traveled the world to collect the stories of these animals and wrote a new book called “Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future.” She discusses the new novel with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

The cover of “Eight Bears.” (Courtesy)

Author Gloria Dickie. (Courtesy)

