Deadly shooting in Philadelphia leaves 5 dead, 2 children injured

Published July 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Five people were killed and two children were wounded. Police say a man carrying multiple weapons opened fire over several blocks before he was apprehended.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Rodrigo Torrejón, reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

