2023 Wimbledon begins: A rundown of records and returns

The Wimbledon Tennis Championship began Monday morning.

The biggest storyline is whether Serbian star Novak Djokovic can win the men’s title and surpass Serena Williams as the player with the most grand slam wins in the modern era.

On the women’s side, the championship is seen as three horse race between the three women who have won the last four grand slams between them: Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Tennis journalist and author Christopher Clarey joins host Scott Tong for the latest from Wimbledon.

