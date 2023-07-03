© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student debt plan. Payments resume Oct. 1

Published July 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The Supreme Court decided last week to strike down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $430 billion of federal student loans. Payments are scheduled to resume on Oct. 1.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about what this means for student loan borrowers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU