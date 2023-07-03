© 2021 KOSU
Reno mayor on mental health access: 'If your mayor can't find help, who can?'

Published July 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)
The mayor of Reno, Nevada, is advocating for cities to address mental health.

Hillary Schieve, who is also the new president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about her own personal story of losing three family members during the pandemic who struggled with depression, bipolar disorder and addiction.

