Affirmative action SCOTUS decision's impact on medical schools and health care

Will the U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action make for less diversity in the medical profession? Some leading medical school educators say it will exacerbate existing health inequities. And they say banning race-conscious admissions in medical schools will worsen doctor shortages in underserved communities.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dr. Davide Skorton, head of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

