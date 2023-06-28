© 2021 KOSU
July 4th weekend travel chaos expected with dozens of airports facing issues already

Published June 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT

This weekend is set to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year — the weekend before the 4th of July.

Some airports are already experiencing problems, thanks to weather issues and staffing delays. What should we expect this weekend?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to CNBC airline reporter Leslie Josephs about it all — and host Scott Tong shares his recent travel woes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

