© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court rules against fringe legal election theory

Published June 27, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

In a closely watched election case, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that state constitutions, enforced by state courts, do protect voting rights in federal elections.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Spencer Overton, a professor of law at George Washington University, who also worked on voting rights issues as a senior official in the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU