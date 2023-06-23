© 2021 KOSU
'I'm a Virgo' on Prime Video tackles systemic racism in an absurdist love story

Published June 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

Director Boots Riley debuts “I’m a Virgo” on Prime Video on Friday. The seven-part series follows a 13-foot-tall Black teenage boy who exists in a world where his girlfriend has super speed and a Tony Stark-style superhero reinforces systemic racism.

Host Celeste Headlee discusses with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

