Search area and effort widens for missing Titanic submersible

The massive search operation continues for the submersible that went missing Sunday. Officials fear the craft’s oxygen supply may have already run out. The search area and effort has widened with more international crews joining the search. Medical personnel have officially joined the search as well.

For the latest, host Robin Young speaks to National Geographic senior editor Kristin Romey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.