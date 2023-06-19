© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Log Cabin Republicans on the nationwide push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights

Published June 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

There’s been a recent surge of anti-gay legislation in many Republican-controlled state legislatures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.

We speak with Charles Moran, president of Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBTQ+ conservatives and allies, about how they view these efforts within their own Republican Party.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU