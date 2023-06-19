Log Cabin Republicans on the nationwide push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights

There’s been a recent surge of anti-gay legislation in many Republican-controlled state legislatures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.

We speak with Charles Moran, president of Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBTQ+ conservatives and allies, about how they view these efforts within their own Republican Party.

