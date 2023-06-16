States' anti-trans measures could lead to dire mental health consequences, experts say

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

More than 550 legislative bills restricting gender-affirming health care and other rights for transgender people have been introduced this year in nearly all states in the country.

In North Carolina, there are currently 10 anti-trans bills pending. Experts say restricting trans health care could increase suicide rates of trans people.

Jason deBruyn of WUNC reports.

