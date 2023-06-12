'Parade' musical wins Best Revival Tony telling true story of false imprisonment of Jewish man

Click here for the original audio.

The haunting musical “Parade” took home Best Revival of a Musical at Sunday night’s Tony awards. Its director Michael Arden won for best director.

The show, which has been targeted by Neo-Nazi protestors, is about uncovering the truth about the real-life story of a Jewish man named Leo Frank, falsely accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Atlanta 110 years ago. He was tried, convicted and exonerated, but lynched, in prison, before he could be released.

“Parade” was written by Alfred Uhry and premiered in 1998. The revival stars a heartbreaking Ben Platt as Frank opposite an equally powerful Micaela Diamond as his wife. The events are a century old but so relevant, feel like they could have happened last week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.