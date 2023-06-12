© 2021 KOSU
How California agriculture is the problem and solution to its Colorado River water crisis

Published June 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The All-American Canal conveys water through the Imperial Sand Dunes of California's Colorado Desert, a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, on September 28, 2022 near Felicity, California. The 80-mile long canal carries water from the Colorado River to supply nine Southern California cities and 500,000 acres of farmland in the Imperial Valley where a few hundred farms draw more water from the Colorado River than the states of Arizona and Nevada combined. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Eighty percent of California’s water from the Colorado River is used for agriculture. So, as the river dries up, the first cuts tend to land on farmers.

Agriculture economist Richard Howitt thinks to get out of this water crisis California’s farmers must make some major changes.

“It will hurt some sectors,” he says. “We can’t disguise that we should face up to it. But when I say hurt, I’m talking about changing the size of the sector with compensation.”

Today, On Point: Is targeting the country’s food supply the best way out of this Colorado River water crisis?

Guests

Tina Shields, water department manager at the Imperial Irrigation District.

Richard Howitt, professor emeritus of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Davis.

Also Featured

Mark McBroom, farmer in Imperial Valley, CA.

