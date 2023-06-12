How California agriculture is the problem and solution to its Colorado River water crisis

Eighty percent of California’s water from the Colorado River is used for agriculture. So, as the river dries up, the first cuts tend to land on farmers.

Agriculture economist Richard Howitt thinks to get out of this water crisis California’s farmers must make some major changes.

“It will hurt some sectors,” he says. “We can’t disguise that we should face up to it. But when I say hurt, I’m talking about changing the size of the sector with compensation.”

Today, On Point: Is targeting the country’s food supply the best way out of this Colorado River water crisis?

Guests

Tina Shields, water department manager at the Imperial Irrigation District.

Richard Howitt, professor emeritus of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Davis.

Also Featured

Mark McBroom, farmer in Imperial Valley, CA.

