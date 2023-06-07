© 2021 KOSU
Doctors warn of health concerns associated with poor air quality

Published June 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

A number of cities and towns in the East and North East United States are under air quality warnings Wednesday because of wildfires in Canada.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Neela Tummala about the health risks associated with poor air quality. Dr. Tummala is an ear, nose and throat physician, and co-director of the Climate and Health Institute at George Washington University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

