Tik Tok sues Montana to block the state ban

Published May 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

TikTok has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Montana objecting to its ban on the popular social media platform. Montana last week passed a law banning anyone in the state from using Tik Tok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Officials in Montana say it is a national security issue.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about the legal implications with University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

