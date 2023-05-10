© 2021 KOSU
The political implications of the Trump verdict

Published May 10, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of rape and sexual assault. 

On Tuesday, a federal jury found former President Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in a civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who says that Trump raped her in the 1990s.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Isaac Arnsdorf, national political reporter for The Washington Post, about the political implications for former President Donald Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

