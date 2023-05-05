© 2021 KOSU
The coronation of King Charles III to take place in the UK

Published May 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

The coronation of King Charles III is Saturday. The event — at Westminster Abbey in central London — will be watched by a star-studded audience and hundreds of millions of expected global viewers.

Charles has ruled since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II last year. However, Saturday’s religious ceremony will formalize his new status.

The Washington Post’s Karla Adam will be keeping an eye on proceedings and joins host Scott Tong for a preview.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

