© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Northeast Oklahoma tower is undergoing maintenance today. 107.5 FM & 107.3 FM will be off-air for a brief period of time.

Proud Boys movement may grow after leader's conviction

Published May 5, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were found guilty of plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. But while Tarrio may face decades of jail time, his group shows no signs of slowing down.

Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the future of the Proud Boys.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU