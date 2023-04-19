© 2021 KOSU
What MLB fans and players think of baseball's new rules

Published April 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Third baseball Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball hit by Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park on September 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Third baseball Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball hit by Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park on September 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has new rules.

“This is the most fundamental change to the in-field game in baseball since integration,” Jeff Passan says.

They’re designed to speed up the game and attract more fans. Are they working?

Today, On Point: What fans and players think of the sport’s big changes in the first few weeks of the new season.

Guests

Jeff Passan, senior MLB Insider at ESPN.

C.J. Stewart, former professional baseball player in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Founder of the LEAD Center for Youth, an Atlanta organization that aims to use the sport of baseball to help Black boys overcome poverty, crime and racism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

