Sudan fighting spills into 5th day

The violence in Sudan has spilled into a fifth day in spite of a ceasefire being put in place by the two warring sides. The death toll from the fighting is reaching 300 and that number is expected to climb.

More than half the hospitals in the capital of Khartoum are out of action due to a combination of bombardment, staff shortages and supply issues. Many are turning to non-governmental organizations for humanitarian help. Among the few left in the country is Corus International.

Sara Musa El Saeed is the organization’s Sudan Director. She joins host Robin Young with an eyewitness account of what’s going on in Khartoum.

