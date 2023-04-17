© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting in Sudan escalates as millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire

Published April 17, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT

Nearly 100 civilians have been killed in fighting that erupted this past weekend between rival military factions in Sudan. The country’s capital Khartoum and other cities are in shambles, with residential and commercial streets turned into battlefields.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now from Lagos for an update.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU