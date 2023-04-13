© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This card game has no rules and is designed for people with dementia to play

Published April 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT

For people with dementia, social interactions can be crucial in slowing the disease’s progression. But as a person’s condition worsens, enjoying activities with others may be more difficult.

Two women created a card game so simple it has no rules at all is designed for people with dementia and their loved ones.

Vermont Public Radio’s Nina Keck reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU