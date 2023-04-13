© 2021 KOSU
Proud Boys leaders testify in Jan. 6 trial, others accused remain in D.C. jail

Published April 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Tom Joscelyn, staffer on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He speaks about the latest from the months-long trial of Proud Boys leaders accused of seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 riot and why other Jan. 6 defendants are being held in jail in Washington D.C.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

