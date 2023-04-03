© 2021 KOSU
In 'On Work: Money, Meaning, Identity,' Derek Thompson explores what work means to people

Published April 3, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT

For many people, work is more than just a job. It’s something that gives our lives meaning and provides community.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, talks about his ideas about the history and future of work. His new book is called “On Work: Money, Meaning, Identity” and is a selection of his articles on the topic from The Atlantic.

