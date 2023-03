Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Peter O’Dowd speak with USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers and NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro about the first-ever indictment of a former president on charges related to a hush money payment scheme and cover-up.

