Time travel, asteroids, planets and urban legends explored in new '1,000 Facts About Space' book

Space! It’s been called the “final frontier.” It’s powerful, infinite and some would say unknowable. But astronomer Dean Regas is not among them.

As he says in the forward to his new “1,000 Facts About Space” book, new technologies now let us see the moon, stars, planets, asteroids, comets, star clusters, nebulae, galaxies, and even the sun, giving us an unprecedented amount of information about the cosmos.

The beautifully illustrated book — aimed at children and middle-schoolers, but just as fascinating for adults — manages to answer questions you’ve always pondered, and ones you never thought to ask.

Regas, an astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, talks to host Robin Young about some of the book’s 1,000 or more fascinating (and unexpected) facts.

The cover of “1,000 Facts About Space” alongside author Dean Regas. (Courtesy of Dean Regas)

