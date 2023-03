The podcast “Black Women of Amherst College” explores how activism by Black students can make elite institutions of higher learning more inclusive for everyone. It’s what the host calls “the invisible work of Black women.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with the host of the podcast Nichelle Carr.

