© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protests to continue across France as pension fight turns bitters

Published March 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

Some of the largest unions in France are calling for another nationwide day of strikes next week. The announcement comes a day after 740,000 took to the streets to protest against the government’s pension reforms, which would raise the retirement age by two years. It is the tenth day of protesting since January.

Lisa Bryant is in Paris for NPR and joins host Deep Fernandes for the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU