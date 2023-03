For centuries, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has relied on volunteers to collect daily weather data. Today, it has more than 8,000 participants across the U.S.

Maine Public’s Patty Wight tells us about a woman who has been doing it for nearly six decades.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.