The St. Louis police department was under state control for more than 140 years.

From the Civil War, all the way to just a decade ago.

Republicans in the Missouri legislature want to take control of the St. Louis police again — to fight crime, they say. Critics disagree.

“If the Republican legislature really wants to do something to make St Louis a safer place, they could pass common sense gun laws just as the bipartisan majority of Missourians want them to do,” Rev. Traci Blackmon says.

“But that’s not on their radar. What’s on their radar is having power and control of law enforcement.”

What is this really about? Crime? Power? Or race?

“I would say that it reeks of racial tendencies, though I know that that’s inflammatory language for some. But it is what it is,” Blackmon says.

Today, On Point: The fight for control of the St. Louis police force.

Guests

Tony Messenger, metro columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. (@tonymess)

Mayor Tishaura Jones, mayor of the City of St. Louis since April 2021. (@saintlouismayor)

Nick Schroer, Missouri state senator and former three-term State representative. (@NickBSchroer)

Heather Taylor, deputy director for Public Safety for the city of St. Louis. Former detective sergeant on the St. Louis police force. Former president of the Ethical Society of Police, a minority police association. (@HthrTylr)

Also Featured

Sgt. Donny Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police.

Rev. Traci Blackmon, associate general minister for the United Church of Christ. She was one of the leaders in the St. Louis community during the protests after Ferguson. (@pastortraci)

