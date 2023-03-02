The question of Russian collaboration in a Ukraine war zone

In a war zone, daily life gets tricky. Access to basics — food, water, electricity — are not always easy. Jobs like clearing rubble and rebuilding infrastructure need to get done.

In Ukraine, like in other war zones throughout history, some residents have worked with occupiers to help get through each day. And that creates a lot of murky questions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Yaffa in Kyiv. He’s a contributor to The New Yorker who did extensive reporting in one community.

