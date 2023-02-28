© 2021 KOSU
New House committee on China holds primetime hearing tonight to discuss U.S.-China relations

February 28, 2023

A newly created House Select Committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party holds a primetime hearing Tuesday night. The focus will be on the U.S.’s relationship with China. Witnesses for the hearing include former Trump administration national security advisers and a human rights activist.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Deirdre Walsh to learn more.

