A former general's mission to rename military bases

Former military Gen. Ty Seidule once revered Confederates, especially Robert E. Lee. But during his tenure in the military, Seidule learned that they weren’t patriots, as he previously thought.

David Freudberg of the public radio series Humankind tells us how Seidule’s realization fueled his mission to rename military assets honoring the Confederacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

