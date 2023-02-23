What the Ohio train derailment tells us about rail safety in the U.S.

The Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio was 150 cars long.

The train was not equipped with a newer brake system, which might have prevented the accident.

20 of the cars were carrying hazardous chemicals. But no one knew that at the time.

The government has tried to regulate the rail industry … companies and lobbyists have resisted and largely won.

Today, On Point: What the Ohio derailment reveals about railroad regulation in America.

Guests

Julia Rock, reporter at The Lever. (@jul1arock)

Rebecca Burns, reporter at The Lever. (@RebeccaJBurns_)

Steven Cohen, Program director of the Masters in Sustainability Management Program at Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies, where he is also the senior vice dean. Former policy analyst and consultant to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Related Reading

The Lever: “Rail Companies Blocked Safety Rules Before Ohio Derailment” — “Before this weekend’s fiery Norfolk Southern train derailment prompted emergency evacuations in Ohio, the company helped kill a federal safety rule aimed at upgrading the rail industry’s Civil War-era braking systems, according to documents reviewed by The Lever.”

