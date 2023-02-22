© 2021 KOSU
Supreme Court to rule on wetlands protection case

Published February 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released new rules that decide which bodies of water fall under federal protection. But a case before the U.S. Supreme Court throws those rules into question and could end protections for some wetlands — which threatens water and wildlife.

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco of Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Agriculture and Water Desk reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

