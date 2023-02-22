© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World News

Putin and China's top diplomat pledge to strengthen ties

By John Ruwitch
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Maksim Blinov
/
Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

BEIJING — Russian President Vladimir Putin met China's top diplomat in Moscow on Wednesday. According to a Chinese statement following the meeting, the two sides lauded their cooperation and pledged to strengthen their coordination.

China maintains close ties with Russia — and has never condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

But Beijing says it wants there to be a political solution to the war. And Chinese Politburo member Wang Yi told Putin on Wednesday that he appreciated Russia's affirmation of its willingness to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation. He said China would play a constructive role.

On bilateral ties, Wang said China is willing to work with Russia to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen strategic coordination, expand cooperation, and safeguard each others' interests.

The meeting comes just days before the anniversary of the invasion, and after some reports that Chinese leader Xi Jinping may visit Russia in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
World News UkraineRussiaChina
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content