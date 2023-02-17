It's time for colleagues to learn how to say your name correctly

People with names that are uncommon often deal with the struggle of others constantly mispronouncing their name. Some have conceded to using nicknames in place of their real names to make it easier on others and less burdensome on themselves. But, with the rise of conversations about inclusivity in the workplace, many are choosing to shed their anglicized names and encourage people to call them by their real name.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Callum Borchers, opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, on this shift in mentality.

