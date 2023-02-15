© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patients continue to receive costly ambulance bills

Published February 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST

Out-of-network ambulance bills can be extremely high and unaffordable for many patients. Despite many other surprise medical bills being banned starting in 2022 due to the No Surprises Act passed by Congress, ground ambulances were excluded.

Here & Now‘s host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Bob Herman, businesses of health care reporter at STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU