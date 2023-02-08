© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Secretary Larry Summers on the economic outlook — and why it's so hard to read right now

Published February 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST

The labor market is strong with unemployment at a 50-year low. And the Federal Reserve is continuing to raise interest rates to bring down inflation in hopes of putting the brakes on it without bringing the economy to a halt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU